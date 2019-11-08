Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,251 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,426 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 146,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.