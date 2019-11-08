Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,423 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,639,000 after purchasing an additional 371,626 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,647,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,663,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,836,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,089,000 after purchasing an additional 202,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.87. The company had a trading volume of 561,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,456. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

