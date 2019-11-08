Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,265 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,811. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

