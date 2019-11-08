Keybank National Association OH Has $218.74 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $218,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 673,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,830,000 after buying an additional 77,140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,030. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

