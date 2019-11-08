Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 14,203.9% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,642 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 65.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 725,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 285,779 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 11,937.6% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 148,040 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%.

In related news, Director Albert L. Richey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,068 shares in the company, valued at $237,245.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

