Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 12,300 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,284,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $794,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 629,611 shares of company stock worth $5,075,527 and have sold 16,299,557 shares worth $558,804,845. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 5,158,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.73%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

