Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 41,600 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners makes up about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.08% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $47,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNOP shares. ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

KNOP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.09. 55,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.55.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

