Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 255,300 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,303,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 255,300 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $82,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. 1,302,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,799. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.