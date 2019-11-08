Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $204.59 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,860,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 3.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $204,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,655,000 after purchasing an additional 596,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 65.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 77,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 141,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,946. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

