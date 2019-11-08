Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

RTLR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 167,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,661. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

