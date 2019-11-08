Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 453,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 188.68%.

MIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

