Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Reduces Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lowered its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Navient were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Navient by 100.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 134,042 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Navient by 4.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navient by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $15.75 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 1,076,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,910. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.15. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

