JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3,086.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,905 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 291,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 79,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 160,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,832 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,421 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

