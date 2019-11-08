JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 730

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANTO. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 881.92 ($11.52).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 927.40 ($12.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 727.60 ($9.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 878.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 874.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

