JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,356 ($17.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,439.11 ($18.80).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.14) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,383.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,326.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 49.83.

In other news, insider John Rogers purchased 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £575.96 ($752.59). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.82) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,053.70).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

