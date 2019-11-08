JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $411.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

