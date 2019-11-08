JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $139.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $121.89 on Monday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,216,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.