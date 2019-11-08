JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €71.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €71.00 ($82.56) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.20 ($88.60).

FRA:FRA opened at €75.10 ($87.33) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.85. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

