Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,445 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,445 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $2,021,192.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,313,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,495,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MORN opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 968.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

