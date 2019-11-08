Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Joint’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Joint and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Joint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Joint has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a P/E ratio of 495.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Joint by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.