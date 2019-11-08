Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $59,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

NYSE JNJ opened at $131.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

