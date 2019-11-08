JMP Securities Lowers Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $12.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 144.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STIM. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 45.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuronetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

