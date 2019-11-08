Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Becton Dickinson and Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,922. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,462,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.