Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

Boston Properties stock opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

