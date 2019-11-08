Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.58 ($57.65).

1COV stock opened at €46.95 ($54.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.29. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €59.96 ($69.72). The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

