Jefferies Financial Group Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Hold

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $25.66 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 671,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,560. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.50. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $87.49.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

