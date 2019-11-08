Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SYSCO in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

SYY stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. SYSCO has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $81.60.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

