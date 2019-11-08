Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VICI Properties Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report released on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VICI. Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.68.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.22%.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,816,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 18.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,036,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after buying an additional 321,745 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VICI Properties by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.