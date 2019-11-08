Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LI NING CO LTD/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LI NING CO LTD/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LI NING CO LTD/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

OTCMKTS LNNGY remained flat at $$70.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.45. LI NING CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $75.48.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

