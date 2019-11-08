Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

