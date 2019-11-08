Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.52. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

