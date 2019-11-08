Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $635,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $231,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP opened at $88.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $91.15.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

