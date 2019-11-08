Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

BGS stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

