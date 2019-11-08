Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 89,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 275,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,839,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 226,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 155.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 376,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. City Office REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $728.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

