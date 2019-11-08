Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,014,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

