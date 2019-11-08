Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.53 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

