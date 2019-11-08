Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,784.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,604,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,587,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 80.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 799,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

