J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBRY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Investec upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 227.36 ($2.97).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.18.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

