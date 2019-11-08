Iungo (ING) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,133.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Iungo has a market cap of $82,149.00 and approximately $3,133.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Iungo token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $667.69 or 0.07543510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000994 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

