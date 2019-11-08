ITV (LON:ITV) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.17 ($1.84).

Get ITV alerts:

LON ITV opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.79.

In other news, insider Salman Amin purchased 8,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £10,987.44 ($14,357.04). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,551 shares of company stock worth $3,035,416.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.