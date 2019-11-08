ITT Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

NYSE:ITT opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1,310.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 63.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

