Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Trading Down 10.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)’s stock price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 586,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 167,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million.

Get Iteris alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $223.91 million, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Iteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.