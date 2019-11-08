Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) & Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isramco and Epsilon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco $81.34 million 4.07 $17.93 million N/A N/A Epsilon Energy $29.68 million 3.10 $6.66 million N/A N/A

Isramco has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Isramco and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco 0 0 0 0 N/A Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Isramco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 73.3% of Isramco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Isramco and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco 17.35% -263.45% 13.05% Epsilon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Isramco beats Epsilon Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located in offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company had estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids, which include approximately 40,267 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil equivalent comprising 2,125 MBbls of oil; 223,915 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 823 MBbls of natural gas liquids, as well as 33 production servicing rigs primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 119,116 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 30,502 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

