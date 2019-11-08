iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Trimmed by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after buying an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 175,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 608.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 149,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 128,027 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.63. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $133.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

