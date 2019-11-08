iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,880 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 4.62% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 125,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,962. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

