iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.42. 473,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

