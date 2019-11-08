iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stake Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1,597.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $330,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,074. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.