iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $54.22 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

