iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $50.45, 1,230 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

