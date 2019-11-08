iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.37% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $163,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,668,000 after acquiring an additional 162,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,830,000 after buying an additional 189,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.